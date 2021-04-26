Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $48,039,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 362,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $4,893,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.