Bankinter, S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bankinter in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of BKNIY stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

