BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BankUnited by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1,406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 97,680 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.