BankUnited, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKU. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.