Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.71 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00270023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.12 or 0.01008789 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.21 or 0.00684572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,642.79 or 1.00004153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.