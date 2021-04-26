Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 101,984 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,549,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 7.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,286,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $503.47. 20,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.15 and a 200-day moving average of $429.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $271.91 and a 52-week high of $502.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

