Barber Financial Group Inc. Invests $48.33 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 218,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,334,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.39. 460,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,232,781. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

