Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,024 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $325.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

