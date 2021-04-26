Barber Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 373,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,932,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 7.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after buying an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after buying an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 316,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

