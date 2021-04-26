Barclays Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.
Frontier Group stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $21.98.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
