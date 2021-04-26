Barclays Boosts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $300.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CACI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.70.

CACI opened at $254.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day moving average of $237.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $93,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

