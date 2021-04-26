Barclays Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.
RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.
Regions Financial stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arkansas Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 232,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
