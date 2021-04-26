Barclays Increases Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arkansas Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 232,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

