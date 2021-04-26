Barclays Lowers Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target to $90.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

BKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Black Knight stock opened at $73.72 on Monday. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 386,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

