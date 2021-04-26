Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $21,422,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Barclays by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,604 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

