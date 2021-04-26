Barclays Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $300.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR opened at $259.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.08. Danaher has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $259.98. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $0. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

