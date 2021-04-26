Barclays Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $300.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.
NYSE:DHR opened at $259.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.08. Danaher has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $259.98. The firm has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $0. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
