Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,639. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

