Barclays Reiterates “€2.80” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.80 ($3.29) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.37 ($2.79).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

