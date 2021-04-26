Barclays Reiterates “CHF 68” Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 68 price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 60.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.