Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

