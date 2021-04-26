Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Plans Dividend of $0.24

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of MCI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,762. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

In other news, insider Michael Harlan Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,373.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

