Barings Participation Investors Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) declared a dividend on Monday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

NYSE MPV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

