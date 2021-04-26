BASIC (BASIC) Price Hits $0.0079

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. BASIC has a total market cap of $39.39 million and $1.61 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.75 or 0.00737236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00094134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.57 or 0.07359304 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.