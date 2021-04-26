Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $23.75 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $657.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

