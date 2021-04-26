Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $30.05 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 3.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $813.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $708.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

