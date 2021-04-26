Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $31.52 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 3.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $504.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.49 and its 200 day moving average is $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

