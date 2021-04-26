Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $46.16 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,313.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,325.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,886.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

