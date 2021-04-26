Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,280 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 5.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Bausch Health Companies worth $21,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. 48,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,552. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

