Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 9,406.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies accounts for 0.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bausch Health Companies worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,842,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,552. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

