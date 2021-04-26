Beacon Trading Up 50.1% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00004846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $1,175.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00037462 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001192 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001222 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002121 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,627,430 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

