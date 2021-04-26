Bean Cash (BITB) Trading 49% Lower This Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $804,417.16 and approximately $3,289.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 49% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,135,587,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

