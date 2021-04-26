Beaxy Market Cap Hits $2.27 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $5,388.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00064074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00062100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00741070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00094330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.42 or 0.07377104 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.