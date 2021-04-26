Beaxy Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $5,388.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00064074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00062100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00741070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00094330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.42 or 0.07377104 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.