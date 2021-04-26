Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BZLYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liability services, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

