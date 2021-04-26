Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

