Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Acquires New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,157,265 shares of company stock worth $276,886,471 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

NYSE:SQ opened at $246.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.16, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

