Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $15.09 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

