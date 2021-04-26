Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $21.51 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $291.74 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $172.57 and a 1 year high of $293.28. The company has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.59 and a 200-day moving average of $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.