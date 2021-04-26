Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $47.74 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 5.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $231.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

