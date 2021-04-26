Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Equinix by 38.2% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $718.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $673.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

