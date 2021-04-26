Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Invests $15.41 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,411,000. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.9% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO owned 0.08% of United Rentals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $318.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.85 and a 200-day moving average of $256.33. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

