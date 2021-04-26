Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $234.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.02. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $235.24. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.