Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Takes $17.24 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $17,236,000. Danaher makes up about 2.1% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $259.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $259.98. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

