Beer Money Price Tops $0.0152 on Major Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $447,243.05 and $3,470.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00738100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00094737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.11 or 0.07420244 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,500,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

