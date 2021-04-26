Beetle Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $362,250.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $554,924.01 and approximately $362,250.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 262,961,254 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

