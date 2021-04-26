Bella Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $114.27 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $114.27 million and approximately $35.03 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00006812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00065428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00754561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00095173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.83 or 0.07612359 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

