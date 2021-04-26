Bella Protocol Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $118.04 million and approximately $32.94 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00006955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00742456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.00 or 0.07847000 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

