Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLPH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.53. 95,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.29.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

