Benchmark Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.31 on Monday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

