Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,880,650.22 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 36,977 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $1,880,650.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,226 shares in the company, valued at $32,256,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $51.62. 1,030,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

