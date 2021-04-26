Berry Data (BRY) Price Reaches $5.96 on Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $5.96 or 0.00011069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $622,509.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00285142 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.00988597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00723071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,253.68 or 1.00677726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

